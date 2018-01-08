Linksys introduces the first router that prioritizes Xbox One gaming

The WRT32VB is designed to auto-detect any Xbox One model on its network in order to prioritize and accelerate traffic to and from the console. This means that users will have an optimal online gaming experience, as the bandwidth needs of the console will be placed above any other traffic on the network thanks to the Killer Prioritization Engine (KPE). The KPE will also reduce peak ping by over 65 percent and extreme lag spikes that originate from the router. Both the firmware and router interface have been designed specifically with gaming in mind.

The router features a 1.8 GHz dual-Ccore ARM CPU, 802.11ac Wave 2 dual-band 3 x 3 wireless radio, 256MB flash and 512MB of DDR3 memory and a5-port SOHO-grade Gigabit Ethernet switch with TCAM. It's built on AC3200 MU-MIMO Wi-Fi technology, with AC3200 speeds. It features one USB 3.0 port and one combo eSATA/USB 2.0 port.

This prioritization isn't just limited to the WRT32XB, though. Linksys is collaborating with Rivet Networks to expand the KPE to cover more devices across gaming platforms (PC, consoles and mobile), and applying updates to all of its WRT gaming routers. It's not really clear how well this prioritization tech works, but if you're a big gamer and in the market for a new router, it's worth taking a look.

