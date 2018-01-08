Nokia’s sleep sensor controls your smart home

Those with long memories will remember that Withings, which Nokia bought in 2016, produced a device that was pretty much this, called the Aura. Back then, the Aura was a combination lamp and bed sensor that worked in tandem to help you get better sleep. The lamp would blast you with red light to help you doze off in the evenings, waking you with whiter and bluer shades the following morning. The bed sensor would then tell the lamp to shut down if it detected you'd zoned out ahead of its program.

One of Aura's biggest strengths was that it also integrated with Nest, enabling it to turn your home's heating off when you were safely asleep under a comforter. Unfortunately, the hardware never gained IFTTT integration, although it's not clear if such a feature was ever considered in its original incarnation. The revamped Nokia Sleep, which is more properly known as the Nokia Sleep and Home Automation Sensor, is intended to right that particular wrong.

It's going to be very interesting to see if there's a market for the sensor, shorn of its night-and-day-light simulation lamp. Not to mention that other sleep sensors that offered similar insights — such as the Peter Thiel-backed Sense Hello — have foundered. That won't deter Nokia, however, which is pushing out the sleep pad at some point in the next few months, priced at $99.95/under £100.

The other big announcement to come out of the company this year is the addition of a new colorway to its Steel HR hybrid smartwatches. The rose gold version of the Steel HR will ship with two different face designs: black and white, and a choice of black or blue leather straps, or gray and black silicone bands. The timepiece will drop in February this year, with prices starting at $180 and running all the way to $250.