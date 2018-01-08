Optoma's 4K projector uses Alexa to set the mood for movie night

There's also a built-in Android-based media player and a pair of 4K 60Hz-capable HDMI ports. The projector won't be a trivial purchase when it ships late in the first quarter for $1,699, but it could be a better deal if you were already thinking of getting an Alexa-equipped speaker and would rather consolidate two purchases into one. And if you don't need the AI companion, the UHD50 will offer the same performance at a lower $1,499 price tag.

Click here to catch up on the latest news from CES 2018.