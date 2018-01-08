Show More Results

Optoma's 4K projector uses Alexa to set the mood for movie night

Dim the lights by talking to the heart of your home theater.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
3h ago in AV
Optoma

Amazon's Alexa voice assistant is already finding its way into TVs, so why not projectors? Optoma certainly thinks it makes sense -- the company has launched what it says is the first projector with Alexa built-in. The UHD51A is a capable 4K projector with 2,400-lumen brightness, a 500,000:1 contrast ratio and accurate colors with HDR, but the real star of the show is the ability to control the rest of your smart home. If you're ready to watch a movie, you can dim the lights and start the popcorn with spoken commands.

There's also a built-in Android-based media player and a pair of 4K 60Hz-capable HDMI ports. The projector won't be a trivial purchase when it ships late in the first quarter for $1,699, but it could be a better deal if you were already thinking of getting an Alexa-equipped speaker and would rather consolidate two purchases into one. And if you don't need the AI companion, the UHD50 will offer the same performance at a lower $1,499 price tag.

