Panasonic adds to its 4K OLED lineup with FZ800 and FZ950 TVs

Panasonic's TVs support the HDR10+ standard backed by Samsung and Amazon. That means you should be able to watch Amazon originals such as The Grand Tour and The Tick in their highest quality. The trade-off is that neither the FZ800 nor the FZ950 will support rival HDR format Dolby Vision. It's a peculiar choice given that Panasonic's newly announced DP-UB820 Blu-ray player is both Dolby Vision and HDR10+ compatible. HDR10+ has its supporters -- Warner Bros. has confirmed it will support the standard on its 4K video releases -- but it would be nice if both were available out of the box. Hopefully this standards war will be over soon.

