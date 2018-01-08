Senate bill to undo the net neutrality repeal will get a vote

How could any of us forget that dreary day in December when the FCC voted to repeal Title II net neutrality regulations? However, all hope is not lost. In mid-December, Edward Markey (D-MA) and 27 other senators proposed a resolution to restore net neutrality. Today, Senator Claire McCaskill (D-MO) tweeted that she is the 30th cosponsor of the bill. This also happens to be the number of cosponsors required to ensure a full vote by the Senate.
30 is the magic number of cosponsors needed to get a #NetNeutrality vote in the full Senate.— Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) January 8, 2018
Proud to be that 30th cosponsor of @SenMarkey bill to restore free and open internet.
This is certainly good news for the future of net neutrality and ensuring a free and open internet, but this doesn't mean that net neutrality will be restored and all will automatically be well. Thirty cosponsors is a long way from the majority needed to pass a repeal. All this does is ensure that Markey and the other cosponsors can force a vote. Mustering up the votes to pass the bill is a different story altogether.
A big step toward restoring a free and open Internet: with the support of @clairecmc, we now have the 30 votes we need to force a vote on my CRA to reverse the repeal of #NetNeutrality! pic.twitter.com/gXtWQmeIJS— Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) January 8, 2018