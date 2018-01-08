Senate bill to undo the net neutrality repeal will get a vote

30 is the magic number of cosponsors needed to get a #NetNeutrality vote in the full Senate.



Proud to be that 30th cosponsor of @SenMarkey bill to restore free and open internet. — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) January 8, 2018

This is certainly good news for the future of net neutrality and ensuring a free and open internet, but this doesn't mean that net neutrality will be restored and all will automatically be well. Thirty cosponsors is a long way from the majority needed to pass a repeal. All this does is ensure that Markey and the other cosponsors can force a vote. Mustering up the votes to pass the bill is a different story altogether.