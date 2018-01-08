Show More Results

Image credit: Aaron Bernstein / Reuters
Senate bill to undo the net neutrality repeal will get a vote

Claire McCaskill (D-MO) is the final cosponsor needed for a full Senate vote.
Swapna Krishna, @skrishna
4h ago in Politics
Aaron Bernstein / Reuters

How could any of us forget that dreary day in December when the FCC voted to repeal Title II net neutrality regulations? However, all hope is not lost. In mid-December, Edward Markey (D-MA) and 27 other senators proposed a resolution to restore net neutrality. Today, Senator Claire McCaskill (D-MO) tweeted that she is the 30th cosponsor of the bill. This also happens to be the number of cosponsors required to ensure a full vote by the Senate.

This is certainly good news for the future of net neutrality and ensuring a free and open internet, but this doesn't mean that net neutrality will be restored and all will automatically be well. Thirty cosponsors is a long way from the majority needed to pass a repeal. All this does is ensure that Markey and the other cosponsors can force a vote. Mustering up the votes to pass the bill is a different story altogether.

