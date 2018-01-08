TCL's 6-Series Roku TVs sport a metal design, 4K and Dolby Vision HDR

TCL's 5-Series, meanwhile, doesn't sport the metal design but you'll still find Dolby Vision support, the same HDR Pro Gamma, 240Hz Natural Motion and the same networking features and ports as the 6-Series. In addition to that, the 5-Series, which will come in 45- to 65-inch models, are powered by a wide-color imaging tech that TCL says is intended to display true, vivid colors, brighter highlights and increased contrast.

Lastly, as part of its ongoing relationship with Roku, TCL also announced the Roku Smart Soundbar, which can be paired to a TV or simply be used as a standalone speaker.

Unfortunately, there are no pricing details for any of these devices at the moment, but we do know the 5-Series and 6-Series are set to hit stores this coming spring. As for the TCL Roku Smart Soundbar (pictured below), that won't be available until the fall.

