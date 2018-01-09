French officials investigate Apple for iPhone slowdowns

Apple is now facing a number of lawsuits over the slowdowns. As of a few days ago, 24 class-action complaints had been filed in the US with two more lawsuits pending in France and Israel, MacRumors reported. Since the reports of Apple's practices surfaced, the company has apologized and begun selling discounted battery replacements to iPhone owners regardless of whether a diagnostic tests says it's time for a new battery.

France's probe will be led by consumer fraud watchdog the General Directorate for Competition, Consumer Affairs and Fraud Control, according to a Reuters source, and could take months to complete. If found to be warranted, the case could then move to a judge for further investigation.