B&O will add Google Assistant to its connected speakers this year (updated)

There's no word on exactly when the update will arrive or what models will be included, but due to the hardware upgrade needed to include voice, you will have to buy new devices to take advantage. The company says some existing models may be updated to accommodate Assistant, but future products will also offer it. If you've already committed funds to a pricey B&O speaker, you can employ the feature with an external device -- there won't be a software update to deliver it. Of course, Google Assistant is also making its way to speakers from Sonos, JBL, Klipsch and more, so you'll have a lot of options in the months to come.

It's not just Google Assistant either as B&O will also support AirPlay 2 when it arrives. The company was mentioned back at WWDC when Apple announced the new standard. B&O sees this as an opportunity to cater to both iOS and Android users rather than sticking to just a single ecosystem.

Update: This post has been updated to clarify Google Assistant will arrive on speakers through updated hardware rather than an software update to existing products.

