Cauldryn has made the swiss army knife of heated travel mugs

The whopping battery is capable of keeping a beverage hot for up to 10 hours at a time or charging your smartphone a couple of times. But when you've got a battery of that size, there are plenty of other things that you can do with it, like attach a blender attachment to grind your coffee beans. Or cram on a percolator so you can brew those beans fresh every morning or a little LED temperature sensor to fine-tune your water.

But wait, there's more, because you can also attach non-beverage-related objects to the platform, including a night-light and bug-zapper combo. The company is also developing a version of its heating element that will connect to Google Assistant, warming your fluids when you tell it to do so. It's certainly got a market with the outdoorsy types, as well as coffee nerds who demand precision with their brews.

The Cauldryn Coffee is available for $129.99, with the wider group of accessories coming down the pipe later this year.

Chris Ip contributed to this report.

