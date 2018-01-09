Flying a real drone in a VR world is as weird as it sounds

At the booth demo Engadget was afforded on Tuesday, players donned VR goggles and used standard Xbox controllers to command a small quadcopter with the goal of shooting down virtual insect enemies within a specific time limit. The company envisions arcades and theme parks adopting the technology in a variety of ways. For example, park guests might don AR glasses and fight against swarms of autonomous drones in a mixed reality game of laser tag. Or, players might race drones around a real track but gain MarioKart-style power-ups through the VR gameplay.

Unfortunately, the technology is still in its early prototype stage and the company is currently looking for investors to help bring the system to market, so don't expect to go shooting down virtual TIE fighters at Disneyland's "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" anytime soon.

Click here to catch up on the latest news from CES 2018.