Google unveils point-and-shoot VR cameras from Lenovo and Yi

Both cameras are designed to essentially be point-and-shoot devices and, from my brief time with both of them, they look very much alike. They're both slim, compact, with dual 13-megapixel fisheye lenses each, as well as a 2.2-inch touch screen on the back. The Mirage Camera comes in white while the Yi Horizon is clad in black. One interesting part about the Horizon is that the display flips around, so you can take a VR180 selfie.

They can both capture images, record video as well as livestream video directly to YouTube Live. The content can be viewed on a standard display of course, but it's really meant to be used with a VR headset. And since these cameras have WiFi built-in, shipping those captured media files to Google Photos or YouTube is relatively easy. Both cameras work with Google's VR180 companion app to upload and view content.