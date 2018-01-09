Watch Intel's CES 2018 keynote in under 10 minutes

Intel CEO Brian Krzanich held a blowout keynote to kick off CES last night, where we saw 100 mini-drones flying in unison, and a bonkers opening act with virtual instruments. The company revealed that it's partnering with Ferrari to have AI drones analyze races, moving further into autonomous driving, and that it's planning to patch all of its most recent chips against Spectre and Meltdown exploits by the end of the month. It also announced the launch of Intel Studios, a huge facility for capturing 360-degree video, and revealed that it has a powerful new quantum chip.