Libratone brings adjustable noise cancellation to wireless earbuds

The Track+ is water- and sweat-resistant, and comes with a range of ear tips that include sport-oriented models. It won't be cheap, though -- it'll sell for $199/£169 when they arrive in early 2018. With that in mind, Libratone's latest offering might be worth considering if you don't want to completely give up noise cancellation just to be sure you can hear oncoming traffic.

Click here to catch up on the latest news from CES 2018.