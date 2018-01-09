Lululab’s skincare assistant peers deep into your pores

Dubbed the Lumini, the system uses a multispectral camera to see below the surface of your skin and more accurately diagnose a variety of potential issues including wrinkles, acne, melasma, and pore size. AI software, running on a mobile device, then grades your face, highlights trouble spots and recommends skincare products to address them. The Lumini is being marketed for B2B and will be available at cosmetic counters worldwide starting this summer.

Click here to catch up on the latest news from CES 2018.