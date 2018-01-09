Show More Results

SanDisk's tiny 1TB USB-C stick is the perfect smartphone upgrade

The world's smallest... prototype. For now.
Mat Smith, @thatmatsmith
4h ago in Gadgetry
There's a kind of weird pleasure to be derived from the ever-shrinking size of data storage. Sandisk's latest prototype at CES 2018 continues the company's tradition of space crunching, with a one-terabyte USB-C dongle for your next laptop, tablet or Android phone. And, well, what else can I say? Compared to existing, sometimes bigger USB-C storage, it's adorably petite, even at this early stage. However, there's no word on when it'll appear in stores -- and how much it'll cost. I'd just caution any enthusiasm with the point that this could well be another gadget that's easy to lose.

