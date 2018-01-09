Snapchat's app was a mess and this leak confirms it

The figures show that users are at least loyal. The average user sends 34 messages a day, and the number of people sending daily snaps increased from just under 80 million to nearly 88 million between April and September. People are using Snapchat -- they just haven't been compelled to try much beyond the core functions.

Snap has declined to comment on the leak. As The Verge explained, though, the leak puts the Snapchat redesign into focus. Merging Snap Maps with the Discover section might encourage people to check out both, while merging friends' Stories and snaps could boost the company's ad revenue no matter how well other features pan out. The new interface is about ensuring Snap's long-term survival, not just a desire to shake things up.