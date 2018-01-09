Will.i.am’s tech company bought headphone maker Earin

So far, i.am+ has come out with Buttons, its wireless Bluetooth earphones, and a couple of smartwatches, one of which, the Puls, was dubbed "a wearable nightmare" by Mashable. The Black Eyed Pea also produced a wild, high-end iPhone case back in 2012. However, last year, i.am+ purchased Wink, a maker of smart home hubs, and is said to be working on a virtual assistant called Omega. It's hard to see what the big picture is for the company in light of these seemingly disconnected business moves, but hey, how exciting is it really if it all makes sense from the get go?

Click here to catch up on the latest news from CES 2018.