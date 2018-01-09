Xbox One adds 'do not disturb' mode for distraction-free gaming

Other incoming features include new ways of tracking Achievement progress and changes to commenting on social feed posts. More granularity for auto-shutdown timing is en route as well, with options that will turn the console off after two, three, four and five hours.

The update is rolling out today for folks who are in the Alpha ring of the Xbox Insider program, and there are further experimental updates coming as well. Everyone else should see the new features over the next few weeks. Maybe game defaults are next so we don't have to select things like manual transmissions in racing games or inverted Y-axis in every single title -- a feature the Xbox 360 launched with over 12 years ago.