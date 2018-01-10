Deepframe brings augmented reality to a huge screen

Realfiction has been delivering limited holographs to stores for years, but Dyrholm sees Deepframe as a huge step beyond that. It's something museum guides could use to interact with digital objects and characters, giving attendees a size comparison between them and a giraffe, for example. In stores, customers could use the display to interact with expensive or hard to find items. As one example, Realfiction created a demo for a car company that doesn't have showfloor space for actual cars. Instead, customers can use Deepframe to take a look at new vehicles, and even customize them in AR with a mobile app.

I also briefly went behind the scenes to turn myself into a Deepframe hologram. For the most part, I was surprised by how simple the company's setup was. In the room next to the display, there was a Canon DSLR capturing video and pushingit through a gaming laptop, which then processed it into AR imagery. A small webcam in front of the Deepframe itself let me see who was watching the screen, and I was able to chat with them through a microphone. A small remote let me turn my holographic AR stream on and off, and also make the velociraptor appear beside it.

Experiencing Deepframe was enough to make me think it has potential. It gets rid of the cumbersome equipment requirement for AR, and instead gives us a simple window into the digital world. While the company isn't talking about exact pricing yet, Clas says customers should be able to get Deepframe up and running for about $50,000 to $60,000. Obviously, that's far out of reach for most potential buyers today, but there are certainly deep-pocketed early adopters who might take the leap.