Hulu's latest exclusive is an indie-horror anthology series

This month alone, Hulu has picked up streaming rights to Lost and announced it'll stream old episodes of classic cartoon Animaniacs in addition to producing new ones. The streaming service also picked up a Golden Globe for its original show The Handmaid's Tale. In its quest to pick up more subscribers, Hulu will have to start appealing to a wider base. Horror fans are plenty passionate, and if the right names are attached to this project, could help push Hulu beyond the current 17 million subscribers it currently enjoys.