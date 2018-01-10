Microsoft AI is being used to improve CRISPR accuracy

Many of the regions in genetic material look the same, which means that CRISPR can often work on the wrong gene, causing what scientists call off-target effects. A new paper published by researchers from Microsoft, MIT, Harvard, UCLS and Massachusetts General Hospital describes the new tool that predicts these effects. Elevation is a complement to 2016's Azimuth, which predicts the opposite on-target effects. A cloud-based version of these tools are available for free on the web, as well. Inputting the name of the gene to be modified will return a list of guides that scientists can then sort via on- or off-target effects.