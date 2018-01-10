'PUBG' update makes it easy to report cheaters from replays

More than that, the update brings new types of crates and a couple of new outfits.

When we spoke to Minkonet last month, the replay feature's developer, the company's Gilbert Kim said that curbing cheating was one of the ultimate goals for the feature.

"We can't prevent a hack completely," Kim said. "But because of what we do with the 3D death cam ... sometimes our technology can find out how they died. Is there something a little bit suspicious, maybe something we should be looking at?"

With further testing, the new reporting tools will make their way into the live servers, and PUBGCorp promises it'll announce when that happens.