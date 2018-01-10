Razer's Hyperflux wireless mouse is powered by its pad

At $250 for the bundle, the Hyperflux Firefly (pad) and Mamba (mouse) aren't cheap, but they're priced identically to Logitech's PowerPlay mat and pricier mouse. And that's kind of the point: If you dig Razer's style, this is the wireless combo for you: Like its other peripherals, both boast high-precision (the Mamba mouse's optical sensor boasts 16,000 DPI and up to 450 inches per second, or 50 G of acceleration) and lights around the Firefly pad light up in 16.8 million colors. Just make sure you're comfortable using both parts of Razer's kit: Unlike Logitech's PowerPlay mice, the Mamba doesn't include a battery and relies on the Firefly for power.

In short, once gamers are satisfied with these products' performance, then the miracle of wireless mat & mice may enter the mainstream and we'll never have to worry about manually charging a mouse again. Razer's Hyperflux system (available only in the $250 bundle) will be available at select retailers in Q1 2018.