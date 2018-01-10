Samsung will launch the Galaxy S9 in February

You won't see Samsung's upcoming flagship phone before CES 2018 ends, but you won't have to wait that long to get a peek, either. DJ Koh, the Korean conglomerate's mobile chief, has announced at a press conference in Las Vegas that the company will launch the Galaxy S9 and S9+ at the Mobile World Congress. Samsung will also reveal when the phone will be available for purchase at the annual trade show, which will take place at the end of February in Barcelona, Spain.
Previous reports claimed Samsung would offer a peek at the Galaxy S9 at the Consumer Electronics Show, but a company spokesperson quickly squashed that rumor. At least you won't have to wait until the customary spring event Samsung typically holds to launch its flagship devices like it did with the Galaxy S8. What can you expect from the S9? Well, Samsung's next-gen phone chips point to the possibility of face detection, though supposedly leaked images also show a fingerprint scanner on the device's rear side.
