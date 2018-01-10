Samsung will launch the Galaxy S9 in February

Previous reports claimed Samsung would offer a peek at the Galaxy S9 at the Consumer Electronics Show, but a company spokesperson quickly squashed that rumor. At least you won't have to wait until the customary spring event Samsung typically holds to launch its flagship devices like it did with the Galaxy S8. What can you expect from the S9? Well, Samsung's next-gen phone chips point to the possibility of face detection, though supposedly leaked images also show a fingerprint scanner on the device's rear side.

Click here to catch up on the latest news from CES 2018.