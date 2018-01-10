Vortx blows air at your face while you're gaming and it's great

Developers don't need to add any special software to their games or videos for Vortx to work. Its Environment Experience algorithms read the on-screen action all on their own, meaning Vortx syncs automatically with major games like Destiny or Overwatch, or any YouTube video. Founder Timothy Sun says there's a lot going on in an experience like Overwatch, so Vortx can't respond to every single detail, but it still definitely works with that game.

Vortx is available for pre-order now for $120 and it's due out this year.

