Apple orders sci-fi drama from 'Hunger Games' director

Apple is pulling out all the stops when it comes to landing original shows. Deadline has learned that the tech firm has ordered an "epic, world-building" sci-fi drama series that would not only be written by Steven Knight, the creator of British crime drama Peaky Blinders, but would be directed by The Hunger Games' Francis Lawrence. It's not known who would star or even how long the initial run would be (it'll "likely" consist of eight episodes), but it would come from the same scripted series unit that gave Apple the Octavia Spencer thriller Are You Sleeping?