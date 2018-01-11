After a decade, Dropbox quietly files for a public stock offering

Just a week after Spotify quietly filed to become a public company, it looks like another hot tech firm is doing the same. According to Bloomberg, Dropbox has just made its own filing to become an IPO in the US. The cloud-based file sharing company was valued at $10 billion just a few years ago and has been moving steadily towards a public offering for a while now.
Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase are the leading this listing, according to Bloomberg, with other banks on tap to fill supporting roles in the IPO. The site notes that Dropbox hopes to list in the first half of the current year. While Snapchat continues to lose money, it's IPO was still a big deal. Dropbox is reportedly bringing in $1 billion per year in revenue, making it likely that its IPO will be even more successful, notes Bloomberg.