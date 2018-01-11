Electrameccanica's Solo is a single-seat EV commuter car

The Solo is designed specifically for the urban commuting crowd. In addition to the 100-mile range, the Solo cna hit 85 MPH, making it legal to drive on highways. What's more, since its fully-electric, the car qualifies for HOV lane access in number of states.

The lithium ion battery pack requires a 6-hour charge on 110V to hit full capacity -- half that with 220V. It's modest interior offers basic amenities like a heated seat and radio, though it does boast a surprising amount of cargo space with a storage nook behind the driver and a carry-on luggage size compartment in the vehicle's front boot.