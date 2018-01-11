Lenovo's robust lineup of new devices sets the stage for 2018

A standalone Google Daydream VR headset. One of the first Google Smart Displays. An eSIM-ready convertible. Those are just a few of the products Lenovo launched here at CES 2018, and the year's only just beginning. We spoke with the company's director of worldwide consumer-product marketing, Wahid Razali, about the most intriguing of Lenovo's new devices and tried to get a hint at what's coming next. See for yourself what we learned in video above.

