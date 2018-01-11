LG puts Google Assistant in its own touchscreen-equipped speaker

On the show floor, it smoothly scrolled through demo applications popping up info in ways we're used to seeing on our phones or through Android Auto. So far all the demonstrations only include Google apps like Duo, Maps, Music, Photos and YouTube -- currently MIA on Amazon's Echo Show -- so we'll be watching carefully to see how the device's capabilities expand as developers dig into Android Things, which leans on existing tools to create new apps for these devices.

According to Qualcomm, this more powerful version of its platform (SDA624) can drive a Full HD+ display, capture 4K video and support Tensor Flow for on-device machine learning. Also, like Lenovo's speaker, this one has a physical switch to turn its camera off. WiFi and Bluetooth links are present behind its 8-inch touchscreen and like several other LG products on display, it has audio tweaking courtesy of Meridian Technology, but so far the company hasn't confirmed any other details.

Click here to catch up on the latest news from CES 2018.