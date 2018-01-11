Netflix’s ‘Altered Carbon’ trailer shows a vast cyberpunk world

In the upcoming television show, a rich man 300 years in the future (played by Rome's James Purefoy) needs his own murder solved. So he resurrects and hires Takeshi Kovacs, a soldier killed in action 250 years previously, to investigate. The show looks impressively large, with stunning environments and sets. It's a serious throwback to the cyberpunk vision of novels like William Gibson's Neuromancer and, of course, Blade Runner, itself based on a Philip K. Dick novel, Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep. Altered Carbon is set to debut on Netflix this Februrary 2nd.