Sony's plan for Xperia phones in 2018 includes dual cameras

We talked to the company's vice president of marketing for mobile to find out more.

Cherlynn Low, @cherlynnlow
5h ago in Mobile
    It took Sony until 2018 to finally add fingerprint sensors to its Xperia phones, which is beyond fashionably late to the party. Now that that overdue feature is (thankfully) out of the way, the company needs to focus on how else it can catch up to its competitors. We chatted with Don Mesa, Sony Mobile's vice president of marketing for North America, to see what's coming next and why it took the company so long to get here. Oh, and we got a closer look at the latest version of the quirky Xperia Ear Open Style concept wireless earbuds too. Check out the video to see it all.

    Click here to catch up on the latest news from CES 2018.

    In this article: ces2018, gadgetry, gadgets, gear, mobile, smartphones, sony, SonyMobile, xperia
    By Cherlynn Low @cherlynnlow

    Cherlynn is reviews editor of Engadget. She led a mostly unexciting life in Singapore, her home country, until she came to New York in 2012. Since then, she's earned her master's in journalism from Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism and covered smartphones and wearables for Laptop Mag and Tom's Guide. Life is now like a Hollywood movie, with almost as many lights and much more Instagram. And also more selfies.

