Stephanie McMahon is bringing the WWE to new audiences

Stephanie McMahon was born into the WWE franchise, and she's built a successful career inside and outside the ring. Today, her job involves spreading the word about professional wrestling and bringing WWE to as many people as possible, wherever and whenever they want to catch a match. This means interacting with fans on social media and putting WWE on new platforms, like Facebook Live and VR.
For CES, WWE revealed a new channel on NextVR, the platform that hosts official NBA, NFL and boxing content. On the Engadget stage, McMahon dove into WWE's vision for VR (and beyond), and she told a few heartwarming stories: one about how a Twitter hashtag helped nudge WWE toward gender equality in the ring and another about famed wrestler Andre the Giant.
