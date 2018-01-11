Stephanie McMahon is bringing the WWE to new audiences

For CES, WWE revealed a new channel on NextVR, the platform that hosts official NBA, NFL and boxing content. On the Engadget stage, McMahon dove into WWE's vision for VR (and beyond), and she told a few heartwarming stories: one about how a Twitter hashtag helped nudge WWE toward gender equality in the ring and another about famed wrestler Andre the Giant.

