Show More Results

Stephanie McMahon is bringing the WWE to new audiences

Twitter helped turn Divas into Superstars.

Jessica Conditt, @JessConditt
7h ago in AV
Comments
106 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

    Stephanie McMahon was born into the WWE franchise, and she's built a successful career inside and outside the ring. Today, her job involves spreading the word about professional wrestling and bringing WWE to as many people as possible, wherever and whenever they want to catch a match. This means interacting with fans on social media and putting WWE on new platforms, like Facebook Live and VR.

    For CES, WWE revealed a new channel on NextVR, the platform that hosts official NBA, NFL and boxing content. On the Engadget stage, McMahon dove into WWE's vision for VR (and beyond), and she told a few heartwarming stories: one about how a Twitter hashtag helped nudge WWE toward gender equality in the ring and another about famed wrestler Andre the Giant.

    Click here to catch up on the latest news from CES 2018.

    In this article: av, ces2018, entertainment, nextvr, StephanieMcMahon, streaming, vr, wrestling, wwe
    By Jessica Conditt @JessConditt

    Jessica earned her BA in journalism from ASU's Walter Cronkite School in 2011, and she's written for online outlets since 2008, with four years as senior reporter at Joystiq. She specializes in covering independent video games and esports, and she strives to tell human stories within the broader tech industry. Jessica is also a sci-fi novelist with a completed manuscript floating through the mysterious ether of potential publishers.

    106 Shares
    Share
    Tweet
    Share
    Save
    Comments
    Sign In

    From around the web

    ear iconeye icontext filevr