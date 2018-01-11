TiVo DVRs will take commands from Alexa and Google Assistant

You won't have to use TiVo's in-house voice control to steer your DVR in the near future. TiVo has unveiled plans to add smart home integration, including voice control through Amazon's Alexa and Google Assistant. If you have a supporting device like your phone, an Echo or Google Home, you can control your DVR without reaching for the remote. PCMag describes the functionality as different depending on which voice assistant you choose. Alexa is more about straightforward navigation control, while the Google Assistant support is more about searching for shows and tying in with other devices (such as dimming the lights when you're ready to watch). However, it's also adding IFTTT support that could deliver a lot more when combined with speakers and other smart home devices.
TiVo envisions IFTTT recipes that could automatically turn the TV to ESPN when you arrive home, pause what you're watching when the doorbell rings, or send an SMS if your children try to unlock your DVR's parental controls. Pre-programmed commands will even automatically skip past commercial breaks. If you spend a lot of time in front of the TV, you may not have to touch your DVR controls much, if at all.
Alexa, Google Assistant and IFTTT support should reach TiVo set-tops over the next few months, so you'll need to be patient. When you combine this with the company's Next-Gen Platform, however, it's evident that TiVo is determined to stay relevant in the streaming era.
