TiVo DVRs will take commands from Alexa and Google Assistant

TiVo envisions IFTTT recipes that could automatically turn the TV to ESPN when you arrive home, pause what you're watching when the doorbell rings, or send an SMS if your children try to unlock your DVR's parental controls. Pre-programmed commands will even automatically skip past commercial breaks. If you spend a lot of time in front of the TV, you may not have to touch your DVR controls much, if at all.

Alexa, Google Assistant and IFTTT support should reach TiVo set-tops over the next few months, so you'll need to be patient. When you combine this with the company's Next-Gen Platform, however, it's evident that TiVo is determined to stay relevant in the streaming era.

