ZTE shares its plans to keep experimenting with mobile phones

The company's vice president of marketing and strategy sat down with us at CES 2018.

Cherlynn Low, @cherlynnlow
6h ago in Mobile
    ZTE has had an interesting 2017. The crowdsourced eye-sensing phone it was planning didn't happen because of criticism about its proposed specs. Then the company released a dual-screen foldable phone via AT&T, which drew plenty of curiosity. ZTE continues to make what it calls affordable-premium phones -- the large phones that cost less than $200 that you'll find at low-cost carriers like Boost -- and says it remains dedicated to creating a line of foldable phones. Check out what vice president of marketing Jeff Yee had to say about the year ZTE has had and the year ahead.

