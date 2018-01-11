ZTE shares its plans to keep experimenting with mobile phones

ZTE has had an interesting 2017. The crowdsourced eye-sensing phone it was planning didn't happen because of criticism about its proposed specs. Then the company released a dual-screen foldable phone via AT&T, which drew plenty of curiosity. ZTE continues to make what it calls affordable-premium phones -- the large phones that cost less than $200 that you'll find at low-cost carriers like Boost -- and says it remains dedicated to creating a line of foldable phones. Check out what vice president of marketing Jeff Yee had to say about the year ZTE has had and the year ahead.

