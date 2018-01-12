'Detective Pikachu' game's US debut set for March 23rd

In a sense, an international release was inevitable. If the Ryan Reynolds-starring Detective Pikachu live-action movie is going to premiere outside of Japan in May 2019, it's going to need a fan base eager to see that movie. And besides, there's still clearly an audience for Pokémon games. The developers would be leaving money on the table if Detective Pikachu didn't get a wider release.

As it stands, the game won't be alone. Nintendo has unveiled plans to launch a Pikachu Edition New 2DS XL in at least the US on January 26th. Shell out $160 and you'll get Nintendo's latest handheld in Pikachu's signature yellow, complete with the electric critter's smiling face on the lid. You'll even have a 'new' game to play -- Nintendo is re-releasing a 3DS-native, wireless multiplayer version of the Game Boy Color title Pokémon Crystal the same day for $10.