Show More Results

Dolby knows what you're feeling at the movies

It turns out, technology is now good enough to truly trick our brains.

James Trew, @itstrew
11h ago in AV
Comments
187 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

    If you thought it was creepy that technology lets networks know what you're watching, you'd better sit down. It turns out that Poppy Crum, chief scientist at Dolby Labs, has been researching how our bodies and emotions react to what we see and hear. Don't panic, though. All that information is being used to understand how to make us feel more when we watch a Hollywood epic, as Crum explained to Engadget on stage at CES. Watch the highlights in the video above.

    ​​​Click here to catch up on the latest news from CES 2018.

    In this article: av, ces, ces2018, dolby, engadgetstage, entertainment, gear, interview, poppycrum
    By James Trew @itstrew

    James began writing for music magazines in the UK during the '90s. After a few failed attempts at a DJ career, he carved out a living reviewing DJ and music production gear. Now he lives in the Bay Area, covering drones, fitness tech and culture, though he keeps his DJ gear plugged in and on show. You never know.

    187 Shares
    Share
    Tweet
    Share
    Save
    Comments
    Sign In

    From around the web

    ear iconeye icontext filevr