The Morning After: CES 2018, Day 3

Winner!

Presenting the Best of CES 2018 winners!

Finally, after long hours of debating which finalist should win in each of our Best of CES awards this year, we've made our decisions. Below is our list of winners for each category, as well as Best of the Best and People's Choice. Congratulations to all the winners and finalists!

Dell and HP's latest machines are good signs for the future.

Gaming laptops are cheap and portable at CES 2018

Buying a laptop has traditionally meant juggling price, graphics performance, weight and battery life. You want a powerful gaming laptop with good battery life? Sorry about that six-pound weight, bro. Looking for a lightweight, inexpensive laptop to take to events? Forget about playing games or editing video.

CES 2018 marks a turning point, however. With the arrival of Intel's eighth-generation Core with RX Vega M graphics and recent models with NVIDIA's shrunk-down Max-Q graphics, owning a powerful laptop no longer means sacrificing your back for more than two hours of gaming. At the same time, you won't need to pay a fortune for a lightweight model that's also a decent gaming machine.

Heavy applications mean more significant slowdown.

Intel reveals possible slowdowns from Meltdown processor fix

Your personal computers will be less than 10 percent slower after you install the Spectre/Meltdown fix, Intel has revealed in a blog post. Intel has come to that conclusion after assessing the performance changes in computers using sixth-, seventh- and eighth-generation Intel core processors with Windows 10. Systems equipped with eighth-generation (Kaby Lake, Coffee Lake) chips and SSDs will be the least affected, with the expected impact being less than six percent. The company boss also made a public statement, committing to further transparency over the issues.

But wait, there's more...

The Morning After is a new daily newsletter from Engadget designed to help you fight off FOMO. Who knows what you'll miss if you don't subscribe.

Craving even more? Like us on Facebook or Follow us on Twitter.

Have a suggestion on how we can improve The Morning After? Send us a note.