The new 'Cosmos' returns for second season in spring 2019

The team isn't saying much about the overall focus of Possible Worlds, but they're promising to cover "previously uncharted territories" and hint about a "virtually infinite" number of worlds and stories to explore. Don't expect a carbon copy of A SpaceTime Odyssey, then.

With that said, we'd expect some familiar themes to return. Both previous seasons covered the universe at virtually every possible scale, drew attention to influential (if sometimes unheralded) scientists and stressed the importance of the scientific process. It's hard to see Possible Worlds giving up those values, especially at a time when science is under attack.