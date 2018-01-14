Amazon’s ‘Electric Dreams’ anthology arrives on Prime Video

Of course, the BBC-produced series aired in the UK back in October, so it's about time it made the jump to the US. (It's also now live for viewers in Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Latin America, Spain and Turkey on Amazon, and will air on the Space channel in Canada and Stan channel in Australia). Electric Dreams has an incredible cast (Anna Paquin, Janelle Monáe, Bryan Cranston, Greg Kinnear, Vera Farmiga, Terrence Howard, Benedict Wong, Steve Buscemi and many others) and is executive produced by a similarly-impressive lineup including Ronald D. Moore (Battlestar Galactica) and Maril Davis (Outlander) along with Cranston (Sneaky Pete).