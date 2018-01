The team is laser-cutting, CNC-routing and designing another PCB this week. Tune in as Ben uses Autodesk Eagle to design an infrared ball detector for the mini pinball build instead of relying on mechanical detectors, which should help keep costs down. Not all the design work has gone well, though: Felix finds he has to address issues with the main control board. What PCBs have you designed? Any difficulties you've encountered? Let us know over on the element14 Community.