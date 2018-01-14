Mercedes CEO: 'Stay tuned' for an electric G Wagon SUV

Zetche's response was coy. Last year, the automaker announced that the future of Mercedes was all electric drivetrains. "Stay tuned," Zetche teased. And then Schwarzenegger gave Zetche a cowboy hat and the pair did a shot of schnapps.

Other new bits for the SUV? An all new rear camera system, with two sensors -- one above and one below the spare tire. The lower is 100 percent waterproof to accommodate the G's new 700mm (27.56 inches) wading depth. There's also a new infotainment system, which premieres in the A-Class sedan, with Car Play and potentially other configurations (a demo wasn't available).

