'The Handmaid's Tale' ventures outside Gilead in second season

While keeping the season's plot largely under wraps, Miller did give EW some hints as to what's to come in season two and some stills from the show give us a look as well. Characters living outside of Gilead will definitely be a part of the season, and those include Samira Wiley's character Moira as well as those exiled to the polluted and contaminated Colonies -- a place only mentioned in the novel. You can see a depiction of the Colonies in the image above. Miller also teased a handmaid funeral scene and one still shows a bloodied Offred -- Elisabeth Moss' character.

The second season of The Handmaid's Tale will premier in April.

Images: Hulu