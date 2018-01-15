Try 'Battlefield 1' DLC maps and more starting tomorrow

Last year, EA's Battlefield 1 received a ton of new expansions, including "They Shall Not Pass," "In the Name of the Tsar" and "Turning Tides." The new maps and story missions featured French and Russian battles, amphibious warfare and some of the most famous battles from WWI. Now that it's a new year, EA is teasing some new additions to the popular video game to come, including a Gallipoli trial (part of "Turning Tides") that will give owners of the base game a chance to try out the fronts from the expansions between January 16th and 22nd.