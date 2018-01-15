Show More Results

BMW's latest hybrid is the i8 Coupe

For when you don't feel like a convertible.
Timothy J. Seppala, @timseppala
13h ago in Transportation
Timothy J. Seppala/Engadget

BMW's newest hybrid i8 Coupe is the 2+2 answer to your "What if I don't want a convertible?" question. Like its Roadster sibling that debuted at the LA Auto Show last November, the Coupe hits 369 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque thanks to the internal combustion power plant driving the rear wheels, and 34 amp-hour electric motor powering the fronts. This is how BMW does all-wheel drive. There are improvements abound, with energy capacity jumping from 7.1kWh to 11.6kWh and an overall 12 horsepower increase over last year's model. BMW says that this and the Roadster can go 18 miles on pure electric power, with the equivalent of 70 miles per-gallon fuel efficiency pending EPA testing.

By the end of 2019, BMW hopes to have half a million electrified vehicles on the road worldwide. The i8 Coupe and Roadster should help the automaker get there.

Coverage: BMW
In this article: bmw, coupe, gear, hybrid, i8, i8coupe, i8roadster, naias, naias2018, transportation
By Timothy J. Seppala @timseppala

