The Morning After: Monday, January 15th 2018

Praise be.

'The Handmaid's Tale' ventures outside Gilead in second season



The Handmaid's Tale has been a huge success for Hulu, earning the streaming platform quite a few Emmys and two Golden Globes. The first season was based on Margaret Atwood's novel by the same name, but many have wondered what's in store for the upcoming second season. Showrunner Bruce Miller says he and Margaret Atwood began talking about the direction of the second season before the first was even finished.

Smarter, sharper and bigger than ever.

The TVs that mattered at CES



As usual, CES 2018 provided a bonanza of big screens, loaded up with every piece of tech you can create a buzzword for. But figuring out which TVs will matter to you next year is about a little more than just pixels and apps.



And ever so slightly cheaper at $1200.

Tag Heuer made a smaller modular smartwatch



Those of us with smaller wrists may have noticed that most of the connected smartwatches out there are, well, kind of huge. Tag Heuer's Connected Modular 45, for example, was a lovely device with a 45mm case diameter, perfect for larger wrists but lousy for everyone else. The company has now decided to support the smaller among us with a new Connected Modular 41, with -- you guessed it -- a watch with a 41mm diameter for those with more diminutive extremities. The new model is set to retail starting at $1,200 so might be best to start saving.



But wait, there's more...

The Morning After is a new daily newsletter from Engadget designed to help you fight off FOMO. Who knows what you'll miss if you don't Subscribe.

Craving even more? Like us on Facebook or Follow us on Twitter.

Have a suggestion on how we can improve The Morning After? Send us a note.