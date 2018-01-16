Airbnb now gives you the option to pay less up front

Airbnb proved that to be the case when the new feature led to bookings with nearly double the lead time during its test period. According to the company, 40 percent of its test subjects chose to take advantage of its new offering. As a whole, they also went for higher-value bookings, since they didn't need to fork out the whole amount in one go. If you're planning a vacation, you can use Airbnb's new feature right now, whether you're booking on iOS, Android, mobile or desktop. Your total has to be at least $250, though, and you'll have to book at least 14 days in advance to be able to qualify.