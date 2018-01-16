Chinese scientists unveil plan to zap space junk with orbital lasers

The team has determined that it would be logistically feasible to launch stations like this. However, it's not just a simple matter of building them -- there are numerous questions to be answered. How many of these stations would you need, and where? Who builds them? And if China builds them, how does it reassure other countries that this is strictly for space junk rather than a weapon? This could easily require a significant amount of planning and international collaboration before it becomes more than a simulation.

Still, there's plenty of incentive to make this happen. Space debris is becoming a serious problem, to the point where International Space Station crew members had to be ready to abandon ship. This won't get rid of entire dead satellites and other large junk, but it could get rid of the many, many tiny objects that threaten active spacecraft.