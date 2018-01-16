Motorola's 2018 lineup may include an iPhone X lookalike

The X5 wouldn't lean solely on its screen as its selling point: there would also be a "smart AI" helping out, and dual rear cameras to complement those on the front.

Not that the X would hog all the clever ideas. The Moto Z3 and Z3 Play would have tall, curved 6-inch screens but no notch (they'd be closer to the Galaxy S8). Instead, they'd rely on MotoMod support as their selling point -- there would even be a 5G mod (mentioned by Moto back in December 2016) to deliver super-fast wireless, presumably without a battery life hit. There may be a third Moto Z with a Snapdragon 845 down the road.

And it wouldn't be Motorola without updates to its rapidly burgeoning Moto G line. The G6, G6 Plus and G6 Play would bring 18:9 displays to the company's more affordable phones (5.7 inches in the G6 and G6 Play, 5.93 inches in the G6 Plus), albeit with more familiar designs that include conventional fingerprint readers. Otherwise, they're speed bumps. The regular G6 would use a Snapdragon 450, while at least the G6 Plus would use a Snapdragon 630. The G6 Plus would get a battery increase to 3,200mAh, and the G6 Play would be a longevity champ with a 4,000mAh power pack.

Only the G6 models have detailed specs and pricing ($240 for the G6, $330 for the Plus), and there's no definitive launch window. The G6 makes sense for a debut at Mobile World Congress in February, but it could be months more until the other phones arrive. And we'd definitely take these leaks with a grain of salt. Whether or not the rumors are accurate, a lot can change over the course of several months. Motorola may have to scale back its ambitions or otherwise make tweaks before launch.