Image credit: Finji
‘Night in the Woods’ makes the leap to Nintendo Switch February 1st

Take the relentlessly charming indie title with you on the go.
Rob LeFebvre, @roblef
6h ago in AV
Finji

Quirky adventure game Night in the Woods is a finalist for three awards in the upcoming Independent Games Festival: the Seumas McNally grand prize, visual art and narrative categories. Now it's coming to Nintendo's Switch console this February 1st, a year after its initial release on Mac, Windows, Linux and PlayStation 4. The title is slated for a mobile release this year, as well.

The game itself is witty as heck, with a young cat protagonist named Mae Borowski who drops out of college and returns to her hometown, which seems to be dealing with some mysterious events. The game deals with some pretty serious themes like mental illness, friendships and decaying small towns with relentless charm. If you haven't already grabbed a copy, the Switch version could be your next gaming obsession.

